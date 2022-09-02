Off-duty Cambridge police officer injured in overnight crash

An off-duty Cambridge police officer is recovering from injuries following a crash overnight.

The crash happened on Cambridge Street at about 1:40 a.m. Investigators say the officer was hit by another driver who went through a red light.

In a post on social media, the department said the officer was heading home, after his night shift.

“The officer was evaluated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and has since been released,” said Cambridge Police. “Fortunately, he is expected to make a full recovery.”

The driver of the other car and her passenger were evaluated at the scene of the crash according to police. Neither was taken to the hospital.

“The motorist was issued a citation for failure to stop,” said police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

