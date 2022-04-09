Off-duty Catawba County sheriff’s deputy fired after DWI arrest, officials say

An off-duty deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has been fired after being arrested for driving while impaired, according to officials.

Officials said the deputy was arrested on Saturday at approximately 3 a.m. by Granite Falls Police Department.

The deputy’s name will not be released due to personnel privacy laws, according to officials.

