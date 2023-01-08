Off-duty Chesterfield deputy arrested for driving under the influence, sheriff says

An off-duty deputy with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to Sheriff Cambo Streater.

The sheriff said on Saturday a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area.

The deputy requested assistance from Highway Patrol because the driver of the vehicle, Deputy Derrick J. McQueen, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said Highway Patrol determined McQueen was indeed impaired.

He was arrested and taken to a Chesterfield County jail for charges related to this incident, according to the sheriff.

Streater released a statement regarding this incident saying he does not condone these actions from his deputies.

“We hold officers to a higher standard, and this officer failed to meet those standards. Therefore, McQueen has been terminated from his position as a deputy with Chesterfield County,” Streater said.

