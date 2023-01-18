Off-duty Chicago cop ‘interrupts’ robbery, shoots suspect on South Side, police say

An off-duty Chicago police officer shot a person who was allegedly committing a robbery on the South Side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street around 12:55 p.m., Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement.

When the officer took out their weapon and announced who they were, a person involved in the robbery was shot when a struggle ensued between the two over the officer’s gun, Brown said in the statement.

The suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition while the officer was taken to an area hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating with cooperation from the Chicago Police Department. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.