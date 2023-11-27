Off-duty Chicago officer killed in Oak Lawn crash
An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a crash in Oak Lawn Sunday morning. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/off-duty-chicago-officer-killed-in-oak-lawn-crash/
The Vikings have a Week 13 bye, which gives Jefferson extra time to heal.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Lee Dort was arrested Sunday morning on Vanderbilt’s campus after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
Four Bills players confronted an Eagles fan during Sunday's game, and Lawson shoved him before walking away. Both wrote Monday that the fan threatened them and their families.
Stocks are on track to book their best month in over a year, as upbeat investors keep rally hopes alive.
In a Monday appeals court filing, lawyers for former President Donald Trump argue that hundreds of recent threats made against Judge Arthur Engoron and his law clerk do not justify keeping a gag order in place in the New York financial fraud trial of Trump, his adult sons and their family business.
It is impressive how many unknowns there are about the next decade in transportation. A big unknown regards solid state batteries. Here's what we do know.
The company this morning announced the launch of new $195 devices that allow enterprise users to access virtual desktop environments, like Amazon WorkSpaces, over the internet. The devices are housed in Fire TV Cube hardware -- a decision Amazon made to leverage existing expertise from the arm of the retail giant that makes streaming media players. Today, many of Amazon's enterprise customers log on to virtual desktops based on AWS End User Computing Services, like Amazon WorkSpaces, WorkSpaces Web or Amazon AppStream, but they tend to do so over desktops or laptops that cost their employer $600 to $1,200 each, Amazon says.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.
Garrett said Sunday that he felt a pop in his shoulder while playing the Broncos.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud traded blows and throws in the Jaguars' crucial win over the Texans, and there's a real chance they could meet again with big stakes not just in seasons ahead, but in January.