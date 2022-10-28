Off-duty Colton Police officer dead after accidental shooting in the High Desert

Off-duty Colton Police Officer Lorenzo Morgan died after an accidental shooting on Thursday in the High Desert. Emergency responders found the injured Morgan in Oro Grande near Victorville.

Colton Police Department officials identified the deceased as Officer Lorenzo Morgan, who, earlier this year, completed his field training with the agency.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta, Morgan was at National Trails Highway and Mill Street in Oro Grande when the shooting was reported at 2:46 p.m.

Sheriff's Department officials did not release other detail about the shooting

After the incident, Morgan was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Huerta said.

The flag draped body of Colton Police Officer Lorenzo Morgan prepares to leave Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville for the Sheriff’s Coroner facility in San Bernardino. Officer Morgan was off-duty when he died after an accidental shooting on Thursday. Emergency responders found the injured Morgan in Oro Grande near Victorville.

After the procession, the fallen officer was met by loved ones, police officers, the public, and firefighters, who used extended fire engine ladders to display a large American flag.

“Officer L. Morgan was a beloved father, friend, colleague, and a caring officer who loved working for the Colton Community,” the CPD posted to Twitter. “He is survived by his parents, fiancé, son, and soon-to-be-born son.”

Morgan began his career in law enforcement at the SBC Sheriff’s Academy in April 2019. He graduated in September of that year from Class 215. He completed his field training at the CPD in May 2022.

Morgan received his bachelor of science degree in informational technology from the University of Phoenix. Before working for the City of Colton, Lorenzo worked as a behavioral aid helping disabled children,” said CPD Chief Henry Dominguez in July.

