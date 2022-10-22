Off-duty cop busted for groping former gal pal, NYPD says

An NYPD police officer is accused of molesting a Bronx woman while off-duty, police said Saturday.

Officer Carlos Diaz, 36, was hit with forcible touching and sex abuse charges after cops were called to the victim’s home around 10:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The woman, who Diaz knew and may have once had an intimate relationship with, claimed that he touched her inappropriately.

Diaz was taken into custody without incident. His arraignment in Bronx criminal court was pending Saturday.