Off-duty cop fatally shoots another officer in the same home, Chicago police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mariah Rush
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An off-duty police officer died Nov. 2 after allegedly being shot by a fellow off-duty officer in a Chicago home.

Officers were called to a home near O’Hare International Airport at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2, where they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred inside the home.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability reported the night of Nov. 2 that the shooting at the same address was an officer-involved shooting.

It is unclear if the other officer involved is in custody.

The officer will be placed on routine administrative work for the next month, police said.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

Off-duty cop charged with shooting at carjackers at Sam’s Club, Chicago officials say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats add paid family leave back to proposed $1.75T social safety net bill

    Democrats continue to try to iron out disputes about the bill.

  • Black girls more likely to get hurt by police than white girls, study finds

    According to a report from The Marshall Project, Black youths are more likely to be on the receiving end of […] The post Black girls more likely to get hurt by police than white girls, study finds appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate 3 suspicious deaths at high-rise apartment

    In the last two days, three residents, who lived in separate apartments in the 15-story, 302-unit apartment building located near downtown, have been found dead. KCK police are investigating.

  • Former NFL cornerback says Chiefs still have a great chance of winning the AFC West

    Here is what the playoff models say about the Chiefs’ playoff odds.

  • China ministry orders 38 apps to rectify excessive collection of personal data

    China's government on Wednesday ordered 38 apps from a number of companies including social media giant Tencent Corp to rectify what it called the excessive collection of personal information. The order marks the latest move in a continuing regulatory crackdown in China across a range of sectors, and arrives days after China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), a sweeping ordinance dictating online privacy practices, went into full effect. In a statement posted on a social media account of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the regulator found that the apps in question collected unnecessary personal information.

  • Family of Chicago man killed by police during domestic call wants officers involved to be fired, jailed

    A family wants the Chicago police officers involved in the shooting death of their loved one dismissed from the force and jailed. The officers were initially placed on administrative duty for 30 days but have since returned to work.

  • Video: Kids arrested after selling candy without permit

    WISN 12 news has obtained body camera footage from Greendale police showing the arrests of three kids and an adult.

  • US puts new controls on Israeli spyware company NSO Group

    The Biden administration announced Wednesday it is putting new export limits on Israel's NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, saying its tools have been used to “conduct transnational repression.” The company, whose spyware researchers say has been used around the world to break into the phones of human rights activists, journalists, and even members of the Catholic clergy, said it would advocate for a reversal. The U.S. Commerce Department said NSO Group and three other firms are being added to the “entity list,” which limits their access to U.S. components and technology by requiring government permission for exports.

  • German coalition talks heat up as Greens, Liberals wrangle over finance minister job

    Germany's three-way coalition talks are heating up as the two smaller parties, the pro-spending Greens and the more fiscally conservative Free Democrats (FDP), are both wrangling over who should take the powerful finance minister job. With the European Union discussing whether the fight against climate change requires reform of the bloc's joint fiscal rules - suspended until 2023 due to the pandemic - much is at stake in the duel being fought in secretive negotiations in Berlin. While FDP leader Christian Lindner, 42, has made no secret of his wish to become finance minister, Greens co-leader Robert Habeck, 52, has so far avoided making public demands - though he is equally determined to get the top position, party sources said.

  • Off-duty cop fatally shot on Chicago’s Northwest Side, officials say second off-duty officer involved in shooting

    Chicago police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability late Tuesday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old off-duty police officer on the Far Northwest Side. Officials said the shooting involved two off-duty officers, including the man who suffered the fatal gunshot wound. Authorities initially were treating the shooting as a death investigation. The shooting happened ...

  • 'Defund the police' is dead. Long live police reform.

    'Defund the police' is dead. Long live police reform.

  • Colorado Gun-Store Owner and Competitive Shooter Kills Wife, Two Kids, Self

    REUTERSColorado authorities have identified the man who allegedly killed his wife and two of their children before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend as 55-year-old Christof M. Kreb, a local gun store owner and competitive shooter. Sheriff’s deputies discovered the four bodies following a 911 call from a child inside the home who told the dispatcher that one of his siblings wasn’t moving.Police identified the victims as Kreb’s wife, Yvette Siegert Kreb, age 50, and tw

  • Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

    Western Australia police handoutIt is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive.But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the ear

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • Man accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend who he claimed sold her to a sex-trafficking ring, police say

    Police say John Eisenman killed his daughter's boyfriend last year after he learned that he "may have been the one responsible for her sale."

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Dramatic video shows suspect jumping off bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.