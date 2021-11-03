Off-duty cop fatally shoots another officer in the same home, Chicago police say

An off-duty police officer died Nov. 2 after allegedly being shot by a fellow off-duty officer in a Chicago home.

Officers were called to a home near O’Hare International Airport at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2, where they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred inside the home.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability reported the night of Nov. 2 that the shooting at the same address was an officer-involved shooting.

It is unclear if the other officer involved is in custody.

The officer will be placed on routine administrative work for the next month, police said.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

