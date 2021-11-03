Off-duty cop fatally shot on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to authorities

Chicago police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability late Tuesday were investigating a shooting on the Far Northwest Side that resulted in the death of a 44-year-old off-duty police officer.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street in the Oriole Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police, the Chicago Fire Department and COPA, which investigates use of force by Chicago police. The man was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

A fire department spokesman said that the man it transported from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General was an off-duty Chicago police officer. COPA said the shooting involved a Chicago police officer.

The shooting took place about 7:17 p.m., according to a media notification from the police department.

