Off-duty cop is run over after removing driver’s girlfriend from bar, Texas cops say

An off-duty police officer working security at a bar was run over by the boyfriend of a woman he was attempting to detain, Texas police say.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, outside Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio. It involved an officer with the Von Ormy Police Department who was working the off-duty job.

San Antonio police said the officer was trying to detain a woman in the parking lot to investigate the possible assault of a worker at the bar. That’s when the woman’s boyfriend got into his vehicle and intentionally struck the officer, police said.

The officer was pinned between two vehicles and was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, according to the police report. Another Von Ormy police officer tried to pull the woman out of the way, but she was struck and suffered a head injury, police said.

Police said the 31-year-old male driver fled before crashing into a creek. He was detained and faces charges of assault on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon and failure to stop and render aid, according to the police report.

It’s believed the driver may have been intoxicated, KENS reported.

The Von Ormy Police Department and Cowboys Dancehall have not publicly commented on the incident.

Man fatally run over in parking lot minutes after filing noise complaint, Texas cops say

Man pinned against his own truck in deadly parking garage incident, Georgia cops say

Man in stolen box truck tries to run over officer, leads cops on chase, NC police say