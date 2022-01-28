Off-duty cop shoots man with a knife on Upper West Side: NYPD

Graham Rayman, New York Daily News
·1 min read

An off-duty cop shot and wounded a man armed with a knife on the Upper West Side Friday morning as thousands of mourners prepared to pay their final respects to an NYPD officer fatally shot in Harlem, police said.

The officer was working a paid security detail at a Duane Reade at W. 94th St. and Broadway about 7 a.m. when two men, ages 42 and 66, began fighting with each other at the entranceway, police said.

As the two men came to blows, the younger man pulled a gravity knife and jammed it into the older man’s arm, cops said.

The off-duty cop ran after the armed suspect to Amsterdam Ave. and W. 94th St. When the man turned and lunged at the cop with the knife, the officer opened fire, striking him in the stomach, police said. At least five shots were fired.

EMS rushed the suspect to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital where he is expected to survive. The officer was also taken to an area hospital.

The man stabbed at the Duane Reade was also hospitalized and expected to survive.

Cops had roped off Amsterdam Ave. by W. 94th St. as they continue their investigation. The gravity knife still lay on the ground at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting took place as mourners filed into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown to attend the funeral for Police Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem last Friday.

Rivera was fatally wounded alongside Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, in the deadly confrontation with an unhinged ex-con. Mora’s wake and funeral will be held next week.

