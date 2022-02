An off-duty police officer was shot and wounded on a Queens street Tuesday night, police sources said.

The officer was attacked about 10:20 p.m. on Beach Channel Drive and Beach 62nd St. in Far Rockaway, police said.

His fellow officers rushed him in an NYPD vehicle to Jamaica Hospital. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, sources said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.