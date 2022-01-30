Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said.

The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said.

Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his 20s, and could not say if he worked for the city or state.

The correction officer and Sanchez were sitting in a car at E. 183rd St. and Tiebout St. in Fordham Heights, when two men, Christopher Santana, 22, and Leonel Cuevas, 26, walked up to them, the sources said.

One of the duo pulled out a gun and demanded the correction officer’s belongings but the victim was armed as well, opening fire from inside the vehicle, the sources said.

The correction officer shot Cuevas multiple times in the chest and blasted Santana in the stomach, back and hip.

Medics took both men to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Cuevas is in critical condition. Santana is in stable condition, police said.

One of the duo dropped their gun and Sanchez tried to hide it, police sources said.

All three are charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon while Sanchez is also charged with tampering with evidence.

The correction officer is not expected to face any charges, police sources said.