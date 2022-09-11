Off-duty court officer shoves man down stairs in clash over a couch, MA prosecutor says

A clash over noise involved with moving a couch ended with an off-duty court officer punching a man in the face before shoving him down the stairs in Massachusetts, a prosecutor says.

Now the Boston court officer is facing charges including assault and battery after the man was left needing surgery, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The attack took place after Anthony Firicano, 53, complained to the man about the noise associated with his friend moving a couch at a residential building on Salem Street on Aug. 30, a Sept. 9 news release from the district attorney’s office says.

First, Firicano threatened to shoot and kill the pair, according to the release. Then, officials say he punched the man and pushed him down the flight of stairs.

The man suffered several broken bones in his legs as a result, according to the release.

“The injuries inflicted by this brutal attack will affect this victim’s life for a long time, and the psychological impacts could last even longer,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

“The fact that the person responsible is a court officer is deeply concerning,” Hayden added.

The attack comes after Firicano previously threatened residents in the building and at a nearby shop, the district attorney’s office says.

“The threats have included blowing up buildings, shooting people and physically assaulting people,” the release states.

Firicano works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Boston Municipal Court for comment.

He was arraigned on Sept. 7 and is due back in court on Oct. 7, according to the district attorney’s office.

A judge ordered Firicano to give up his guns, stay away from the man he is accused of assaulting, as well as the building, and take an anger management course, the release says. His bail was set at $1,000.

