Off-duty CPD officer carjacked on South Side: sources
An off-duty Chicago police officer was the victim of a carjacking that took place in Chatham Sunday afternoon, sources told ABC7.
An off-duty Chicago police officer was the victim of a carjacking that took place in Chatham Sunday afternoon, sources told ABC7.
The NFL MVP race continued to heat up on Sunday night.
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
Udoka had critical words for officials postgame after what he described as a "blatant" missed call.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Bills game.
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.
Tua Tagovailoa had another big game, this one without Tyreek Hill.
James looked very comfortable in the offense, finishing with eight points (two 3-pointers) and three assists. Pippen finished with a full stat line, netting 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of so-called "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
A new Pew Research report found that a growing share of Americans 65 and over are employed — and happily so.
In an economic moment defined by a resilient consumer, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" became one way economists explained Americans' persistent spending in 2023.
Before interest rates start sliding back down, you should take advantage of the highest rates we’ve seen in years and open a savings account.
Got the travel bug? Don’t we all. Here are a few options to help you cover the cost of your next vacation.