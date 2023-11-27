Off-duty CPD officer dies in Oak Lawn car crash, police say

An off-duty Chicago police officer died Sunday after a car crash in Oak Lawn earlier in the morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the crash victim as Edwin Espinoza, 35. The crash occurred at 95th Street and Harlem Avenue, prompting Oak Lawn police to close a ramp due to an “accident investigation” from approximately 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Espinoza was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m.

Later that day, relatives started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs. The fundraiser for Espinoza, who family wrote was “deeply loved,” had collected over $18,000 in donations in its first six hours.

adperez@chicagotribune.com