Off-duty Dallas police officer arrested on suspicion of DWI, according to officials

File photo
Nicole Lopez

A Dallas Police Department officer was arrested for suspicion of DWI on Saturday, according to police.

At around 7 p.m., Allison Brockford, off-duty Dallas Police senior corporal, was placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI by the Dallas Police Department, the department said in a statement.

Brockford has been with the Dallas police since September 2012 and is assigned to Community Affairs.

She is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

