Off-duty DeKalb police officer injured while directing traffic, police say

A police officer was injured Friday morning while directing traffic in DeKalb County.

The incident happened at the intersection of I-285 and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police said the Dekalb County officer was working a side job when the accident happened.

The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. Police said he sustained a head injury, but didn’t release his condition.

Traffic was backed up for miles in the area.

We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.











