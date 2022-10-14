Off-duty DeKalb police officer injured while directing traffic, police say
A police officer was injured Friday morning while directing traffic in DeKalb County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident happened at the intersection of I-285 and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Police said the Dekalb County officer was working a side job when the accident happened.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. Police said he sustained a head injury, but didn’t release his condition.
Traffic was backed up for miles in the area.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.