Off-duty deputy hurt in crash

Jul. 27—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man is accused of causing a head-on collision last weekend that left an off-duty Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputy with a broken leg.

James Haisson Bethea, 25, was driving on Blair Street near Unity Street shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday when he swerved left to avoid another vehicle and collided with a car in the left-turn lane driven by Gleidy Refelina Morel of Thomasville, an off-duty deputy on her way home from work, the Thomasville Police Department said.

When police arrived, Morel was lying on the ground outside her vehicle, police said. She was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for surgery on her broken leg.

Bethea ran from the scene of the wreck before police arrived, but officers identified him and were able to arrest him at his job in High Point, police said. Bethea was charged with careless and reckless driving and felony leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed in the Davidson County jail with bond set at $2,500 secured.