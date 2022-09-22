Off-duty deputy injured in Tri-State Fair shooting identified, released from hospital

According to reports, the officer involved in the Tri-State Fair shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 was identified as Deputy William "Jake" Snyder. Deputy Snyder is a six-year veteran of the Potter County Sheriff's Office. He has been released from the hospital after being shot several times. He is currently working on day shift patrol as an estray officer.

The Potter County Commissioners' Court will honor the two first responders in the incident with a Certificate of Appreciation during their Monday meeting, with the award going "to two outstanding individuals who went above and beyond the call of duty in the apprehension of an active shooter in Potter County," identified as Snyder with the Potter County Sheriff's Office, and Brady Carroll, volunteer firefighter, Station 4.

Security runs metal detectors over everyone as they enter the Tri-State Fair Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds.

The off-duty firefighter and bystander are still being treated for their injuries in the hospital. As for the suspect, he is still being treated for his injuries, and his name will not be released at this time.

This incident is still under investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Amarillo Fire Department posted on Facebook: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the recent shooting victims from the fair as well as the officer in Borger who was shot. Hopefully, everyone will recover quickly! We just wanted to shine a little light on our friends at The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. They have been pretty busy the last couple of days taking care of us First Responders! Thanks for always having our back!"

