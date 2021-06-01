Off-duty deputy killed suspect after Houston club shooting

Police tape remains at Club Clé nightclub, following a shooting early this morning that left two dead and two injured on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
·1 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — An off-duty deputy working security at a Houston nightclub was the one who fatally shot an armed suspect after gunfire at the club left one other person dead and wounded two more people, police said.

Shots were fired at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, and police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was struck several times and was in critical condition, police said, while a third person was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

A Harris County deputy who was working security opened fire after the shooting, killing “an armed suspect,” police said. Authorities were still working to determine whether anyone else opened fire at the nightclub, but police did confirm Monday that the “armed suspect” was among the two dead at the club.

Names of those involved weren't released as of early Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday that several deputies were working off-duty as security at the time, but none was injured.

