Off-duty deputy in North Carolina says on 911 call he fatally shot pedestrian who jumped on his truck

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina who fatally shot a man Saturday said during a 911 call he fired a gun after the pedestrian ran onto the road and jumped onto the hood of his pickup truck.

“A male jumped on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him,” Lt. Jeffrey Hash says during the 911 call, released Tuesday by the Fayetteville Police Department and heard by NBC News. When Hash was asked by the dispatcher to identify himself, he said, “I’m a lieutenant with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.”

When asked if the wounded man is breathing, Hash says: “He’s gone, ma’am. … No ma’am he is not. He’s gone.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Hash, who has been with the department since 2005, has been placed on administrative leave after the deadly off-duty shooting. The department clarified Tuesday that Hash is on paid leave although did not specify if such leave was standard for department members under similar circumstances.

Fayetteville police identified the man killed during the 2:18 p.m. shooting as 37-year-old Jason Walker.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed an adult male ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle. … The male subject was pronounced dead on scene,” police said.

In other portions of the 911 call, Hash told the dispatcher that after the pedestrian jumped onto the hood. The pedestrian was screaming and broke the pickup’s windshield wipers while Hash’s daughter and wife were with him, the deputy told the dispatcher.

Hash also told the dispatcher a crowd was gathering. He described them as “hostile.”

Hash also said a trauma nurse was with him. The call ends when police arrive and Hash asks if he can speak to them.

The shooting has prompted consecutive days of protests this week in Fayetteville, NBC affiliate WRAL reported. Protesters have been calling for the arrest of Hash, who is white. Walker is Black.

Hash could not be reached for comment Tuesday. His lawyer, Parrish Daughtry, said of her client: “He is devastated for the family of Mr. Walker. For his family. For his community.”

Walker’s mother was reached Tuesday but she declined comment.

High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a statement Tuesday he is representing Walker’s family.

Crump’s office will be committed to “finding answers to what happened to him when he was senselessly shot and killed by off-duty deputy Jeffrey Hash.”

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said during a press conference Sunday the investigation was turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Police investigated rumors Hash’s vehicle struck Walker before the fatal shooting, Hawkins said.

During a preliminary investigation, Hawkins said, forensic data from the pickup was collected.

“That computer did not record any impact with any person or thing,” she said.

Hawkins referenced a video, shot by a bystander and posted to social media, that showed the aftermath of the deadly encounter, including Walker laying on the street by the driver’s side rear tire of Hash’s Ford F-150. The video shows a woman attempting to render Walker medical assistance.

Hawkins said during the news conference that investigators were looking for witnesses who saw the shooting and referenced how police do not know what preceded the video.

She noted any witness should come forward and speak to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Hawkins also said police interviewed Hash after the shooting. Hash used a gun that was not his service weapon, Hawkins said.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said during the same news conference his office was deferring any potential prosecution to an independent prosecutor.

The State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement it will not be commenting during an ongoing probe, but its complete case file will be turned over to the prosecutor overseeing the case.

A spokesperson with the FBI in Charlotte said the agency is monitoring the investigation.

“If, in the course of the North Carolina SBI investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate.”