Off-duty deputy shoots at car outside of Ohio Walmart

An off-duty Ohio sheriff’s deputy was involved in a use of deadly force incident near a Walmart over the weekend.

The shooting happened at the Steelyard Commons Walmart in Cleveland, less than an hour after the store closed on Saturday, WEWS reported.

An off-duty Cuyahoga County deputy was working a secondary employment when they shot at a car that was driving off from the store, a county spokesperson confirmed to WOIO in Cleveland.

There were no injuries reported.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the incident.