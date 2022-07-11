Off-duty deputy shot in possible road rage incident on I-49 at home, 'doing well'

An off-duty St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy who was shot during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 49 is at home, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy, who has not been named, was shot at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday while driving on I-49 north in Lafayette Parish, according to a release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He was released Sunday and was "doing well at home," according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 59-year-old Koby Boyett in connection with the shooting. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond, according to jail records.

Road rage incidents involving a gun have increased yearly since 2018, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that advocates gun control. In 2021, more than 500 people were shot and wounded or killed in over 700 incidents of road rage, according to the group.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Off-duty St. Landry deputy shot in possible road rage on I-49 at home