Off-duty Eaton officer accused of threatening Indiana State Police troopers

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers said they were threatened early Saturday by a reserve officer with the Eaton Police Department.

Jaime Lynn Burris, 44, of Yorktown, was not on duty at the time of her encounter with the troopers, at Ind. 28 and Walnut Street about 3 a.m.

The state troopers reported a 2015 Red Flex driven by Benjamin Zachary Renz, 44, had slid off the roadway.

A breath test measured Renz's blood-alcohol content at 0.133. In Indiana, a person with a BAC of 0.08 or higher is considered drunk.

Renz — a Muncie firefighter, according to an affidavit — was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burris, a passenger in the SUV, cursed at two state troopers, and told them, "You're lucky my gun is in another vehicle. I am 98 percent accurate."

Investigators later found a handgun in the SUV. They also reported Burris had "been digging through her purse, and a backpack she had."

The troopers said the Yorktown woman remained "verbally aggressive."

A breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.173.

Burris was arrested on preliminary counts of intimidation and disorderly conduct. She was later released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $6,000 bond.

Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner said Monday that Burris — who as a volunteer officer worked 16 hours monthly for the Eaton Police Department — had been placed on "administrative leave."

"I think it's very serious," Turner said of the allegations against the reserve officer, who has been affiliated with the Eaton department for about 18 months.

Turner has asked Indiana State Police for the opportunity to review body camera footage showing Saturday's events.

