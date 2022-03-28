Off-duty Edmonds police officer dies after stabbing in Las Vegas

An Edmonds police officer died from his injuries after he was stabbed while he was off-duty in Las Vegas.

Officer Tyler Steffins died at an Las Vegas hospital on Saturday.

Police said he was attacked by a stranger who was armed with a knife.

A suspect was arrested and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has launched a homicide investigation.

Steffins joined the Edmonds Police Department in August 2018. He was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011, with recognition for his service during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He graduated from the police academy in March 2019 and was first overall in his class. Steffins worked as a patrol officer for both day and night shifts.

Steffins is survived by his wife, mother, father, brothers, sister, two young children, friends, and loved ones.

“This is a tragic loss for our agency when our staff and the entire region is already in a state of mourning for other fallen officers. While we grieve with heavy hearts, our peer support program members are actively engaging with our staff. Tyler was a valued member of our police family whose infectious smile and contagious laugh endeared him to his peers. We will miss him terribly but cherish the times we had with him. We remain committed to providing quality service to our community even during the most trying of times,” said Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett.

