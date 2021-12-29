Off-duty FDNY firefighter accused of beating and stomping wife, threatening to kill her

An FDNY firefighter with a criminal past is accused of beating and stomping his wife while threatening to kill her, cops said Wednesday.

Tyler Krute, 27, is charged with attacking his 25-year-old wife while off duty inside their home near Sprague Ave. in Tottenville on Staten Island about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Krute was storming out of the house during an argument when his wife told him not to leave and he allegedly slammed her head against a wall, police sources said.

She grabbed his arm out of fear and he threw her to the ground, stomped on her stomach and chest, kneeled on her neck and told her, “I’ll f---ing kill you,” according to police sources.

The wife complained of pain but was not hospitalized, cops said.

Police arrested Krute Tuesday night. His arraignment at Staten Island Criminal Court for misdemeanor assault and harassment was pending Wednesday.

Krute has an arrest history pre-dating his employment with the FDNY, police sources said.

When he was 19, he was charged with felony assault after he was accused of stabbing a family member. And when he was 20 he was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a crash in Brooklyn, the sources said.