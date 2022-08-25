Off-duty Fort Worth officer arrested, faces DWI charge after car goes off road, police say

An off-duty Fort Worth police officer faces a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday, the police department said in a news release Thursday.

Fort Worth police identified the officer as Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department.

The incident occurred about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday when Fort Worth police responded to a call of a vehicle going off the roadway in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.

When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered that Thompson was the driver of the car, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Thompson, 42, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and the case will be filed with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

He has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

“The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community,” according to a statement in the release.

The Fort Worth Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative investigation.