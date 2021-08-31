Off-duty Fort Worth officer assaulted by former boyfriend who rammed car, police say

An off-duty Fort Worth police officer was assaulted by her former boyfriend during a dispute in a northeast Fort Worth neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

The ex-boyfriend fled the scene before police arrived.

The 36-year-old officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said on Tuesday.

Police did not release the name of the officer.

Fort Worth police responded to an assault call shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of O’Brien Way.

When they arrived, officers saw a damaged Fort Worth police car and another damaged car at the scene.

Officers determined that the police car was rammed and damaged by the former boyfriend.

Police did not release any other details.

Family violence detectives are investigating the incident.