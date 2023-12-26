Off-duty Fort Worth police officer arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, officials say

An off-duty Fort Worth police officer was arrested Saturday in Venus, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, officials said.

Officer Eduardo Gasca has been stripped of all police powers and placed on restricted duty, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.

In addition to a criminal investigation by the Venus Police Department, Gasca faces administrative investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit. He has served with the department for 10 years, according to the release.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty,” officials said in the release. “Therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted.”

A spokesperson for the Venus Police Department told the Star-Telegram they don’t release information about active cases. Venus is 25 miles southeast of Fort Worth, on U.S. 67 between Alvarado and Midlothian.

Gasca was assigned to the Patrol Bureau at the time of his arrest, according to the release.

