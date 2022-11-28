Off-duty Fort Worth police officer arrested during domestic violence call in Saginaw

A Fort Worth police officer faces charges related to a domestic violence incident while he was off duty.

Fort Worth Officer Derek Maly was arrested Monday by Saginaw police. Maly has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of police powers pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations, the Fort Worth department said in a statement.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted,” the department said.

Maly has been with the department for one year and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau.

Additional details about the arrest weren’t immediately available.