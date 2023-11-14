Off-duty Fort Worth police officer arrested, faces aggravated assault charge

An off-duty Fort Worth police officer was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred in Grand Prairie, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Carlos Zelaya was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and was booked into the Grand Prairie Jail.

He was off-duty at the time of the alleged offense, according to police

Zelaya is on restricted duty and is stripped of all police powers pending criminal and internal affairs administrative investigations.

He has been employed with the Fort Worth Police Department since 2013 and is assigned to the Gang Unit.

Fort Worth police said they are unable to provide additional details because this is an ongoing investigation.

“The Fort Worth Police Department aspires to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and we expect all of our officers to exemplify those standards both on and off-duty,” police said in the news release. “We take these allegations against Officer Zelaya very seriously and will, upon conclusion of the investigation, take all appropriate action in keeping with our high standards.”