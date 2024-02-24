Off-duty Georgetown firefighter arrested in Kansas during hostage situation

An off-duty Georgetown firefighter was arrested on Tuesday night in Kansas during a hostage situation, police said.

The firefighter, Jonatas Pereira, 41, is charged with 17 counts, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, endangering a child, disorderly conduct and criminal restraint, according to court records.

On Feb. 20, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Colby Police Department received a call about an armed intruder, according to a press release. Police determined the call was for a barricaded suspect with a hostage.

Officers with Colby Police, the Thomas County Sheriff's Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene. Once there, officers also identified a car with a Texas license plate behind the home.

While law enforcement tried to make contact with the people inside, one of the hostages climbed out the bedroom window. Officers determined there were three adult female hostages and two children inside, according to the release.

At 10:38 p.m., Pereira was arrested after he walked out of the house with the hostages. He is being held at the Thomas County Jail.

In a statement, Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said Pereira was placed on administrative leave. The city is also conducting an internal investigation. He said the city is working through the investigation "expeditiously."

According to the statement, Pereira was accused of a separate family violence incident in March 2020 with a former spouse. That incident did not result in charges after the complainant declined to continue with the case.

Pereira has worked with the city since March 2017. He also was assigned to the Central Texas Regional SWAT team as a medic. He has been removed from the assignment, the statement said.

"The city of Georgetown takes this matter seriously and knows this incident is greatly concerning..." Sullivan said in his statement. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in Kansas and appreciate all the work they have done."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Off-duty Georgetown firefighter arrested in Kansas hostage incident