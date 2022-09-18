Off-duty Hamilton police officer accused of vandalizing police cruiser, OVI

Accused of vandalizing a cruiser and driving another vehicle impaired while off duty Friday night, a Hamilton police officer is under arrest.

Police said they were notified that Hamilton police officer Casey Johnson, 40, who was off duty at the time, was involved in an altercation in the Ross High School parking lot during a football game.

He left in a vehicle that was subsuquently involved in a two-car crash, police said. He was arrested at the scene and charged with operating a vehicle impaired.

Johnson was also charged with vandalism. Police said he reportedly damaged a cruiser door.

Hamilton Police Captain Marc McManus said in a news release that the allegations are "serious and troubling," and if proven, represent "a significant breach of the public's trust and warrant significant disciplinary action."

As of Sunday afternoon, Johnson is held in the Butler County Jail. He was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave. Police said an administrative investigation will take place.

