Off-duty Henry County officer shot at Atlanta gas station, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man who told them he was a Henry County police officer injured.
Officers say the off-duty officer pulled into a gas station in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW early Saturday morning before being shot.
When the man spoke with officers at Grady Memorial Hospital around 1:30 a.m., he said there was a large group of people outside the gas station and when he exited the building, he was shot through one of the men’s driver-side doors.
He then drove himself to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Details on what led up to the shooting are limited.
Investigators are still working to identify the suspect, and have not released any information on possible leads.
