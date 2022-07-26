Off-duty L.A. County sheriff's deputy reportedly shot during family dispute in Harbor City

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was reportedly hospitalized after a shooting in Harbor City on Monday night.

Authorities had a suspect in custody after one person was shot at 7:04 p.m. in the 23300 block of Dorset Place, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Neither Cervantes nor the L.A. County Sheriff's Department could confirm the victim's identity.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, the injured person is an off-duty deputy and the shooting occurred during "an apparent family dispute."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.