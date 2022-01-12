Off-duty LAPD officer fatally shot while house-hunting with girlfriend

A 27-year-old Los Angeles police officer looking at houses with his girlfriend was shot and killed during an attempted robbery, according to officials.

Fernando Arroyos, a three-year veteran of the LAPD, was spending his day off Monday “on a hunt for a house, a place to live, a place to buy and invest in the city and in the future of this region,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during a meeting of the Police Commission Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police responded to a 911 call around 9:15 p.m. Monday in unincorporated Los Angeles and Arroyos lying unresponsive in an alley with at least one gunshot wound, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a patrol car and pronounced dead.

Five adults — three men and two women — have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation, but no murder charges have been filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arroyos and his girlfriend, who has not been publicly identified, had just gotten out of their car and were walking up to the house when three suspects drove up, Moore said, according to the Times. Arroyos told his girlfriend to run and exchanged gunfire with the other group.

Two weapons were found at the scene, one registered to Arroyos.

“We mourn the loss of Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos who was killed while off-duty in a senseless act of violence,” the LAPD said in a statement Tuesday.

“God bless his family who lost their loved one, & the men and women of the (department) during this difficult time.”

A second man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound just a few miles away, but officials said it’s unclear if the two shootings are related.