Off-duty Loveland police officer arrested for incident in Fort Collins

An off-duty Loveland police officer was arrested in Fort Collins after an incident at a residence last week.

Fort Collins police officers responded to an incident involving the off-duty Loveland officer at a residence in Fort Collins on Nov. 2, according to a Loveland police news release. Loveland police did not provide any details on what the call was about.

After an initial investigation, the Loveland officer was arrested Thursday afternoon. Loveland police identified the officer as 53-year-old Wilbert Howard, who has worked for the Loveland Police Department for 17 years, according to the news release.

Howard was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony; child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and a violent crime sentence enhancer.

Howard was placed on administrative leave and the Loveland Police Department has initiated an internal investigation, according to the news release.

Bond will be set in this case during a Howard's first court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

