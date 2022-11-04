Off-duty Miami cop shot by estranged girlfriend, police say

A Florida cop was left critically wounded after he was shot in the head early Friday by an estranged girlfriend who recently lost her job with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.

The veteran officer, who was not identified, was off-duty when he was shot inside a home in the city of Hialeah. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and immediately underwent surgery, though his current condition is not clear.

“During this difficult time, I ask for your prayers for the officers family and the MDPD family,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez.

Authorities provided few other details about the shooting, but described it as a “domestic-related incident” in a brief statement posted on Twitter.

Hialeah Police Sgt. Jose Torres told the Miami Herald that the shooter drove to the residence on West 79th St. and confronted the officer before unleashing gunfire. Police declined to name her, but law enforcement sources identified the suspect as Yessenia Sanchez, the victim’s estranged girlfriend.

Sanchez, who had been hired by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in June 2019, resigned her post rather than be fired over a recent arrest on a domestic violence charge. The September 2021 incident stemmed from a fight about childcare with her boyfriend, who is reportedly the same person she shot Friday.

She got so angry that she hurled a “ceramic object” at him, according to the arrest report. After he left, she called and asked him to return. He obliged, police said, and Sanchez was waiting for him with a gun, which he was able to take from her.

When he started to leave again, she punched and scratched him before grabbing a knife and threatening to harm herself. She also said she would slash his tires.