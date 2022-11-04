Off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer shot during domestic dispute, police said

An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was shot Friday morning during a domestic dispute in Hialeah and was fighting for his life in the hospital, police said.

Several law enforcement sources said the police officer was shot by an ex-girlfriend who was taken into custody later Friday morning and was being interviewed by police. Hialeah Police Sgt. Jose Torres said the woman drove to Hialeah and confronted the officer.

The sources said she is a former Miami-Dade Schools police officer named Yessenia Sanchez, 32, who was arrested a year ago on a domestic violence charge for an assault against her boyfriend, a police officer.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted that the officer had been transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and that he was in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.