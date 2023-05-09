Off-duty Milwaukee police officer charged with pointing department-issued gun at woman

A Milwaukee police officer is accused of grabbing a woman's neck and pointing his department-issued gun at her head during an argument while he was off duty, according to recently filed court records.

Rodney Abernathy, 29, faces charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (pointing) and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. Abernathy was arrested in January and has been out of custody since then.

Abernathy remains on administrative duty without police powers, meaning he does not have access to his duty gun, and an internal investigation is pending, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

His attorney, Michael Levine, declined to comment Monday. An initial court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Court records indicate Abernathy had a relationship with the woman, but it did not meet the state definition of domestic violence. Wisconsin statutes define domestic violence as involving people who are or have been married, who have a child together or who live or have lived together.

Anyone convicted of a crime of domestic violence, even a misdemeanor, is prohibited under federal law from having a gun. Milwaukee Police Department standard operating procedures state any officer found guilty of a qualifying misdemeanor crime of domestic violence will be fired.

Court records describe fight, officer says gun was loaded

The woman told police she had gone out with two friends on Jan. 18 and asked them to drop her off at Abernathy's house in Milwaukee. She knocked on the door, he answered and the two "had words," the criminal complaint says.

According to the charging document:

Abernathy eventually came out of the house with his duty gun and grabbed her neck. The woman's friends tried to intervene, grabbing the woman and yelling "Let's go!"

The woman and her friends told police Abernathy continued to push forward with his hands on her neck and pointed the gun at the woman's head.

Another woman came out of Abernathy's house and told him to give the gun to her. He refused.

The victim and her friends ran back to the car, where Abernathy pinned the victim down and raised his gun as if to hit her with it, but instead hit the windshield.

The woman told police she could not breathe at times when Abernathy had his hands on her neck. One of her friends told police she overheard the woman saying: "I can't breathe! Get off me!" during the encounter.

Abernathy told police the woman had come to his house and had damaged windows in his house. He admitted to having a loaded gun and raising it but denied pointing his gun at anyone. He said he pushed the woman in the chest and said he was hit back.

The District Attorney's Office said the woman was not under review for any potential charges.

District Attorney's Offices says more charges may be possible

Prosecutors did not charge Abernathy with strangulation, a felony, even though the victim and at least one witness reported Abernathy placing his hands on her neck and affecting her ability to breathe.

Asked about that decision, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern said: "At this point, additional charges may be possible."

A felony conviction also carries a ban on buying or possessing firearms.

Abernathy has been an officer for five years and was paid nearly $97,000 in 2021, according to the most recent city salary records available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at 414-933-2722. We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations at weareheremke.org.

