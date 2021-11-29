Off-duty Milwaukee police officer who swung at photographers during police brutality protest goes on trial this week

The trial for a Milwaukee police officer accused of assaulting two photographers while off-duty during a police brutality protest begins this week.

Officer Matthew Willmann, a 15-year veteran of the department, faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

The scuffle, which was partially caught on video along the 1000 block of North Old World 3rd Street in July 2020, left one photographer with a concussion and another with a broken camera lens worth hundreds of dollars.

Willmann received an unpaid 45-day suspension for his role in the altercation from then-Acting Chief Michael Brunson, Sr. If convicted on the misdemeanor counts, he faces up to one year of imprisonment and $11,000 in fines.

Jury selection is to begin Monday. The trial could run into Wednesday.

While off-duty on July 5, 2020, Willmann and his wife were spending time at a bar when a group of protesters began marching by. Willmann’s wife walked outside, tossed a drink in their direction and shouted “blue lives matter,” according to court documents.

The group then turned its attention on the woman, and as protesters approached her, Willmann is seen on video throwing a punch toward one of the photographers, Sean Kafer, which knocked his lens onto the ground.

Willmann appeared intoxicated and angry, speaking unintelligibly while swinging his arms, the criminal complaint said.

Off camera, Willmann later swiped at the camera of LaTasha Lux, causing it to hit her face, according to witness accounts and the complaint. Lux said the impact gave her a concussion and she suffered side effects — dizziness, nausea and traumatic stress — for the rest of the summer.

In a statement to responding officers at the scene, Willmann said he swatted at Kafer and Lux's camera to prevent them from photographing his wife and himself, according to the complaint. He also claimed more than once to investigators that he wasn’t sure if one of the cameras was a gun, according to police reports obtained through an open records request.

Story continues

Willmann’s attorney, Daniel Adams, also asserted in court filings that Willmann was then grabbed, pushed and assaulted by protesters. He said Willmann’s family was “doxxed,” with their identities, photos of their children, home address and occupations published on social media. They also received unwanted and threatening text messages and calls and their home became the site of protests.

Kafer, a filmmaker and lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Lux, a professional photographer, have frequently attended and documented Black Lives Matter protests locally.

The incident also drew concern from witnesses and the victims who said hat on-duty officers who responded to the scene protected Willmann by downplaying the severity of the incident.

After reviewing the incident, the Police Department said in February that no other officers were disciplined.

Witnesses were initially upset that Willmann was not arrested, while Kafer and Lux were cited for disorderly conduct. Police reports obtained through an open records request show that Willmann and his wife were also given the same $195 ticket at the scene.

An internal affairs detective who responded to the scene, Elizabeth Stewart, initially advised Sgt. Michael Dix to cite Willmann’s wife, according to the police report. After Stewart left the scene, Dix then decided to cite Willmann himself and the two photographers.

Stewart voided the tickets for those three the next day.

Willmann joined Milwaukee police in 2006 and was paid more than $105,000 in 2020.

Between 2008 and 2014 he received district-level reprimands or additional training for three department violations involving court appearances and investigating and filing reports, according to police documents obtained in an open records request.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trial for off-duty Milwaukee officer involved in scuffle to begin