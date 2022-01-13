Off-duty Milwaukee police officer reported shot in 'critical incident' in Third Ward

A large police presence is congregating around East Buffalo and North Water streets in Milwaukee’s Third Ward after unconfirmed reports of an attempted carjacking involving an off-duty police officer.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m.

Police have not released any specific details but have acknowledged a “critical incident” occurred.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm was seen speaking with investigators.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said in an email it was not responding to the matter, suggesting the injured officer was still alive late Thursday afternoon.

Some in the neighborhood were still trying to process what they heard or saw, even hours after the shooting.

"I heard the noises that sound like gunshots, my employee was actually taking a break, eating at our window," said the owner of the nearby Aloha Poke Co., who identified himself only as Brian. "At that moment, I just saw someone running past my store really fast.

"My employee saw the guy running past our store as well. That's pretty much all we saw because it was just kind of a blur."

"And then we saw people kind of looking outside Shake Shack. I actually locked my door because I wasn't exactly sure what was going on.

"And within a few minutes a police car showed up so we assumed those were gunshots and something did happen ... Some of the officers came in asking few questions, but I'm not exactly sure exactly what what went down."

This is a developing story. Stay with jsonline.com for updates.

