Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with assault

The Montgomery Police Department has placed a 27-year-old officer on administrative leave after charging him with third-degree assault - domestic violence and assault with bodily fluids.

The department placed Justin Davis on administrative leave Tuesday, Maj. Saba Coleman said. MPD noted that the officer was off duty.

"As a matter of transparency, MPD relieved Davis of duty and placed him on administrative leave on October 10, 2023, after being made aware of the criminal charges," Coleman said in the email.

Davis was off duty when the alleged crimes happened.

Davis joined the department in 2019.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: MPD charges officer with domestic violence, assault with bodily fluids