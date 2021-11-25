Off-duty Newark cop fatally strikes pedestrian, takes body home with him in panic: prosecutors

An off-duty Newark police officer panicked when he fatally struck a pedestrian on the shoulder of a New Jersey parkway — and loaded the body into his car and took it home with him as he tried to decide what to do, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Louis Santiago, 25, was driving his Honda Accord on the Garden State Parkway when he veered out of his lane and mowed down Damien Dymka about 3 a.m. Nov. 1, according to Essex County prosecutors.

Santiago and his passenger, Albert Guzman, 25, did not render aid for Dymka or call 911, according to prosecutors.

Instead they fled the scene but drove back later and loaded Dymka’s body into the backseat and went to Santiago’s home in Bloomfield, N.J. where he and his mother Annette Santiago, 53, “discussed what to do with the body,” prosecutors charge.

Santiago’s father, a lieutenant in the Newark Police Department, later called 911 and Dymka’s body was in the backset of the Honda when cops arrived at the scene, according to prosecutors.

Santiago now faces a slew of charges, including reckless vehicular homicide and desecrating human remains, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

His mother and Guzman are both charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains, hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence.

Dymka, 29, lived in Garfield, N.J., and worked as a nurse throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.