Off-duty North Augusta public safety officers locate car break-in suspects at baseball game

Apr. 20—Several off-duty North Augusta public safety officers were watching their children play baseball at Riverview Park on April 18 when multiple cars were broken into. The officers jumped into action, assisting on-duty officers in locating and arresting two juvenile suspects.

The two juveniles, whose identities have not been released, are charged with five counts of breaking and entering an auto and two counts of financial transaction card theft.

The incidents occurred just after 7 p.m. Monday night. The officers contacted officers on shift, notifying them two young Black males had been seen breaking into vehicles.

Five victims told police their cars had been broken into, with multiple reports of missing debit and credit cards.

The off-duty officers were able to assist on-duty personnel in locating the suspects in a wooded area near the park.

Police recovered a Louis Vuitton wallet, four debit cards, three credit cards and a driver's license — all stolen from victims at the park.

The juveniles were arrested and charged before being released to their parents or guardians.