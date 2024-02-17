Off-duty nurse rushes to help after shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There were heroes at the Super Bowl parade shooting. Multiple people sprung into action when gunshots were heard.

Shelle West and her friends were at the rally on Wednesday and heard someone yell, “Guns, guns, guns run!.” West and a group of others’ first reaction was to protect the children around them.

In the chaos after the shots were fired, West noticed that there were other concerning medical issues like asthma attacks and seizures. It was a lot going on,” she said.

Family remembers woman killed in Chiefs rally shooting as life of the party

West, an off-duty nurse, decided to do anything she could to help. She saw a woman having a severe seizure and said her instincts just kicked in.

“Our initial reaction was to get her out of her jacket, put her on her side, (and give) medical care,” West said. “We get it the other medics are handling everything else,”

West never caught the woman’s name but said that seeing her have a seizure implored her to step into action. West was one of many Chiefs fans to offer help moments after the shooting.

“You saw so many people jumping in to give aid to the ones who needed it,” parade goer Kourtney King said. She was just steps away from the shooters when they opened fire.

“In that moment it was fight or flight mode for us. We were most definitely in trouble. We just took off running as soon as the shots started ringing out,” King said.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

She specifically remembers that her “kids were so shaken up and scared. My son was in tears.”

King also said that they’re still dealing with what they saw just a few days ago, especially her son.

“He says that he has a hard time sleeping because every time he closes his eyes he sees the children and the bodies on the ground.,” she said. “All the pure memories that they have from that rally was ripped from us in a matter of seconds.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.