Off-duty NYC Correction officer charged in New Jersey gas station robbery

An off-duty Rikers Island correction officer is accused of sticking up a gas station in New Jersey.

Terrence Williams, 45, was busted Friday, charged with staging a gunpoint hold-up at a gas station convenience store in Bayonne.

Williams showed a black Byra HD air pistol to a 61-year-old clerk just after 4:15 a.m. March 12, and demanded cash from the register, cops said. He left with $300, cops said.

Detectives used camera and other surveillance to identify Williams and his getaway car, and when cops pulled him over Friday, he still had the air pistol with him, Bayonne police said.

He’s charged with robbery, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Williams, who has worked with the city Department of Correction since 2012 and is assigned to the George R. Vierno center on Rikers Island, made $107,506 last year, payroll records show.

He’s been suspended without pay, according to department officials.

“A law enforcement officer’s duty is to protect and serve, and these allegations are extremely dismaying,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said Saturday. “We will not tolerate any officer intentionally harming others or support staff who lack integrity. If this individual is found guilty, they will never work for this department again.”