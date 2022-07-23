Off-duty NYC corrections officer charged with murder in teen's shooting death

An off-duty New York City corrections officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in the Bronx, authorities said. The NYPD said in a statement that a little after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a shooting and found an 18-year-old unconscious with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said. He was identified by police as Raymond Chaluisant. Dion Middleton, a 45-year-old corrections officer, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in Chaluisant's killing, the NYPD said. Police said Middleton was off-duty at the time of the shooting, but did not release any further details on a motive or what may have lead up to the killing.

"These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day," Louis Molina, commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction, said in a statement Friday to CBS New York. "This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will face the full consequences of the law and be terminated."

Middleton was arraigned on Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. James said Middleton is accused of shooting at a car in which Chaluisant was a passenger, adding that he allegedly left the scene of the shooting and went to work later in the morning, where he was taken into custody by the NYPD.

"My office is committed to a thorough and transparent investigation of every case where an officer of the law may have caused a death," James said. "I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Chaluisant, and the people of New York have my pledge that we will work to see that justice is served."

