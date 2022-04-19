Off-duty NYPD cop accused of shooting man in Brooklyn and not reporting it

An off-duty NYPD cop shot a man during an argument, then ran off without reporting what happened, police sources said Tuesday.

Police Officer Larry Valdemar was identified by investigators at the gunman who pumped a bullet into a 32-year-old man’s tricep on Avenue L near E. 94th St. in Canarsie at 12:52 a.m. Monday, cops said.

The 16-year veteran has been put on modified duty, working a desk job without his gun and shield. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office has been notified, meaning Valdemar could also face criminal charges.

The pair had an argument before Valdemar allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and opened fire, leaving a shell casing behind.

The victim was treated at Brookdale Hospital and was released.

Witnesses allegedly told police they believed the shooter was a cop.

Valdemar looked for details of the incident on his department-issued smartphone, sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting victim has four previous arrests and that Valdemar is assigned to the 104th Precinct in Queens.

Valdemar was docked 20 vacation days in 2015 for associating with someone with a criminal background and for using a department computer for a search unrelated to work, according an NYPD database.

Four years later, he and his partner were honored by the precinct’s community council as Cops of the Month. They reportedly made seven arrests, three involving robbery suspects while in plainclothes in August 2019.